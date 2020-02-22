NDA will win over 200 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says CM Nitish Kumar

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:11 IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the NDA was all set to garner more than 200 seats, out of the 243 assembly segments; in the upcoming 2020 Assembly polls as “Bihar voters were wise enough to distinguish between reality and misinformation” peddled by the Opposition in the state.

The JD(U) national president, who was addressing a meeting of district and block presidents at his official residence said, “There is no need to worry for votes. The Opposition does not have any programme or issue. People have an innate capacity to discern right from wrong.”

Apparently, the chief minister based his confidence on development initiatives and programmes for social change. “Workers are our identity. If the reach of organisational structure at 72,000 booths is deployed to apprise the people of the work done by the government, there is nothing left to worry about,” he said.

The pep talk to colleagues came, after the JD(U) president patiently heard block level presidents for more than three-hours.

“Don’t pay heed to what Opposition leaders are saying as some of them are only interested in creating confusion,” Kumar said, while underlining that the party would “not compromise on its principles” and there was no question of discrimination based on caste, creed, community or gender.

In view of the recent electoral reverses suffered by the BJP, the importance of JD(U) as an important ally in the state has only become pronounced with Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that the NDA will be contesting the 2020 Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. The message was again reiterated today by incumbent BJP president J P Nadda, who was on a visit to the state.

The JD(U) president also asked district and block presidents to hoist party flags at their homes, which, he maintained, would sent out a positive signal among workers and common people alike.

State party chief Bashistha Narain Singh urged party workers to spread developmental milestones and silent social revolutions for women’s empowerment, prohibition, anti-dowry and ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ among the people. “The rest will fall in place,” he said.

Party national general secretary RCP Singh said that all workers are armed with the necessary tools to deal with half truths spread by the Opposition and the party will be organizing a three-day special orientation programme shortly, while assuring JD (U) president that more than two lakh party workers would be present at the March 1 rally.

Kumar’s confidante and minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, “We feel proud when Bihar’s initiatives are adopted by the Centre and other states.” Senior minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav exhorted that workers should have commitment and discipline and work for increasing the margin of victory in every assembly segment.