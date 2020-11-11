e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / NDA would have won regardless of our candidates, Owaisi takes swipe at ‘vote katwa’ jibe

NDA would have won regardless of our candidates, Owaisi takes swipe at ‘vote katwa’ jibe

On seats where NDA won, the victory margin was higher than our votes, Owaisi said.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad.
AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad.(PTI)
         

Asaduddin Owaisi is being credited for winning five seats in a close five between NDA and Mahagathbandhan where local Lok Janshakti Party has been reduced to a diminutive state, but the Congress has alleged that AIMIM’s presence silently helped the NDA. Countering this allegation, Owaisi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said NDA would have won regardless of AIMIM candidates.

“Congress is still shouting vote katwa just as before. They have already started blaming their own failure on AIMIM’s success in Bihar elections,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

 

Giving out figures, Owaisi said the AIMIM contested 20 seats and won five among those. Among the rest 15, Mahagathbandhan won nine seats and the NDA won six seats.

 

“On seats where NDA won, the victory margin was higher than our votes. NDA would have won regardless of our candidates. In other words, MGB failed to defeat NDA on these seats,” Owaisi wrote.

Replying to Congress’s charge of ‘radicalisation’ on AIMIM during a television debate, Owaisi wrote, “In Sherghati, RJD fielded a candidate from extremist Durga Vahini but still won. What does that say about radicalisation and vote cutters?”

The party has also decided to fight in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh state elections.

“You mean we should not fight elections. You (Congress) went and sat in Shiv Sena’s lap (in Maharashtra). If anyone asks why did you fight the elections... I will fight in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and will fight every election in the country,” he said.

“Do I need to ask anyone’s permission to fight the polls,” Owaisi said when asked whether the party would contest in any other state.

tags
top news
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In