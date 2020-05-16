NDRF deploys teams in Odisha and Bengal as cyclone Amphan closes in

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:48 IST

With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting that cyclonic storm Amphan is likely to make landfall somewhere between North Odisha coast and West Bengal between May 18 and 20, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams each in Odisha and West Bengal, its chief said Saturday.

NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan said each of the four teams have been sent to the four coastal Odisha districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. Another 20 NDRF teams are on standby.

Special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said the collectors in all the coastal districts have been asked to ensure that the diesel generator sets, inflatable tower light, telescopic tower light, chain saws given multipurpose cyclone shelters be in operational readiness. He said 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force will be sent to the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred 1,040 km south of Paradip and is very likely to intensify into cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours and further into severe cyclonic storm in another 24 hrs. It is likely to move north-northwest and make landfall on West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts on May 20. However, the exact progress of the cyclone would be known by Sunday, he said. The system is now moving at 20 km per hour.

Under its impact, rain is expected to start in coastal Odisha by May 18 evening and by May 19, northern coastal Odisha will receive very heavy rainfall, the IMD predicted.