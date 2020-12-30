e-paper
Home / India News / Need for greener solution for locusts

Need for greener solution for locusts

Media reports say an invasion of this scale is only the second in 20 years.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:48 IST
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bharati Chaturvedi
A man spray locusts pesticides to control locusts attack affected field in Tharad taluka of Banaskatha district, Gujarat .(PTI)
         

The farmers of Northern Gujarat just bore the brunt of a massive locust invasion. Lakhs of locusts have destroyed their crops. The state government has acted, but there’s been devastation anyway.

Media reports say an invasion of this scale is only the second in 20 years. Perhaps this doesn’t warrant a whole new strategy, but some strands stand out. These are information dissemination processes, traditional knowledge and new science.

First, that warnings were issued but not fully heard. Isn’t it better to let farmers, panchayats and local administration know rapidly and directly? When information goes through a funnel, it is delayed or lost. We have excellent nation-wide examples of impactful communication, such as in Orissa’s disaster warning systems. Also, in the cell-phone age, tech can be used for preparedness. But what is the shape of that preparedness?

Second, the traditional wisdom of the farmers must be harvested before it is too late. What did they do previously? It is possible that they lost everything in earlier times, but maybe they had other strategies and knowledge. This could be fed into local level disaster management systems, even if it doesn’t fully address the crisis.

Finally, spraying pesticides, as they did, kills locusts but also poisons eco-systems for long periods with un-desirable outcomes. Why not challenge India’s many scientific institutions to find toxic-free alternatives-from chemicals to sound devices to anything else? The locust tragedy might not be a national one, but it merits a second thought about thinking about greener solutions in this ecologically fragile era.

(The writer is a founder and Director, Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)
