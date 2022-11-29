Need tech to tackle pollution, depleting groundwater in Punjab and Haryana: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed concerns over the alarming rise in air and soil pollution, and depleting groundwater in agriculture-dominated states of Punjab and Haryana, and urged technological institutions such as NIT Kurukshetra to find solutions to these issues and help farmers.

“We know that Punjab and Haryana have played a key role in the agricultural development of the country as progressive farmers of these states used modern technology and led the Green Revolution to provide food security to India,” President Murmu said while addressing a gathering at the 18th convocation of the institute on Tuesday.

“Now these two states are facing the problems of air and soil pollution...even depleting groundwater has emerged as a big challenge for farmers. It is the responsibility of NIT Kurukshetra to find out a technical solution for these challenges,” she said.

The President said that technology should be used for the welfare of people, and it is not the by-product of science and engineering, while it also has social importance and technology should be for social welfare as well.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw how technology helped to make life easier,” she added.

Stating that she has a deep attachment towards education since she has also taught in a school, the President congratulated students while conferring degrees. Out of the 2,800 students conferred degrees, around 500 were girls.

“I see that these days the salary package is being considered as a yardstick to measure success. Don’t measure your success by the salary package. But focus on your actual aim and choose a career of your satisfaction and meaning,” she added.

“If you are prepared for excellence, it will sort out other issues,” she added.

