Home / India News / ‘Need to revive post-Covid economy, mitigate negative consequences on talent abroad’: EAM

‘Need to revive post-Covid economy, mitigate negative consequences on talent abroad’: EAM

Jaishankar was speaking at the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video conferencing.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
EAM Jaishankar addresed the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants on Monday.
EAM Jaishankar addresed the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants on Monday. (ANI)
         

The government is focusing on providing better opportunities and welfare measures to prospective migrants and aims to work toward mitigating negative economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis faced by Indian talent abroad, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Monday.

“The protectors of emigrants must rise to the challenge of reviving post-Covid economy and engaging the post-Covid world,” he said..

Jaishankar was speaking at the third edition of the Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants via video conferencing.

“It is imperative that we recover our market share as quickly as possible. The coming months will see dedicated efforts in that direction,” the minister said

 Also read: At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all

Jaishankar said that the government has been engaged in negotiation with foreign governments to provide ease of travel and opportunity through migration and mobility agreements.

“We’re focusing that negative economic consequences of pandemic on our talent abroad are mitigated that is influenced not only by quality of our bilateral relationships but helpful approach that we’ve displayed in regard to health and economic requirements of our partners,” the EAM noted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983. The Protectors of Emigrants shall perform the functions assigned to them by this Act under the general superintendence and control of the Protector General of Emigrants, it said.

