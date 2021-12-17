Need to take agriculture out of lab and link it with nature: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked farmers to adopt natural farming techniques to ensure better produce and longevity of the soil while stressing on the need to take agriculture out of the chemistry lab and connect it with the nature’s lab.

Addressing farmers and scientists virtually during the three-day national conclave on natural farming, held in Gujarat’s Anand, Modi said though the world has progressed technologically, it has also been connected to its roots and this should be adopted in farming too.

“We have to take agriculture out of the chemistry lab and connect it to the lab of nature. When I talk about nature’s laboratory, it is completely science-based. Today, the more modern the world is becoming, the more it is moving towards ‘back to basic’. It means connecting with your roots. We not only need to re-learn the ancient knowledge of agriculture, but also need to sharpen it for modern times. In this direction, we have to do fresh research and mould ancient knowledge into the modern scientific frame,” the prime minister said.

Modi also recalled that at the climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow last month, he had called upon the world to make “Lifestyle for Environment” i.e. LIFE a global mission. India and its farmers are going to lead in this regard in the 21st century, the PM said.

“There is no doubt that fertilisers led to green revolution. But this is also true that we have to keep working on alternatives. The main reason for this is we have to import fertilisers for other countries, which increases the cost of farming. Hence, there is a need to be aware (about natural farming),” Modi said.

During the address, he urged the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutions as well as agricultural universities to adopt the concept of ‘Lab to Land’ and take their research on natural farming on the ground to help farmers.

He also appealed to all state governments to take up natural farming as a people’s movement and turn at least one village of each panchayat towards the organic methods of agriculture. “Farmers can start organic farming on a small scale on their land. You can start from a small piece of land first to check the results and then expand to the entire farm. I also urge entrepreneurs to invest in the processing of organic farm produce. Entire world’s market is waiting for you,” Modi said.

Earlier, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat addressed the conclave, highlighting how natural farming has helped farmers increase their produce manifold in recent years. Devvrat also talked about how earthworms and natural resources like cattle dung and jaggery among others could help increase the nutritional content of the soil and result in increased crop production.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel among others were also present at the three-day conclave, which concluded on Thursday.