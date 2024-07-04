Amid NEET row, NCERT to recreate PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' for virtual expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' initiative might soon be recreated for a virtual platform, with the NCERT working on a proposal to develop a portal to host his speeches and allow students to capture selfies with him in an interactive 2D/3D environment. Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is an annual event in which PM Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents on ways to tackle exam-related stress (PTI)

The move comes against the backdrop of a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations with the opposition raising questions on credibility of the examination processes in the country.

The Opposition has taken swipes at Modi, demanding that he should hold one such interaction on medical entrance exam NEET issue as well.

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released an Expression of Interest (EoI) document this week to identify vendors for developing the Virtual Exhibition for Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The plan is to develop a virtual platform with an interactive 2D/3D environment with features to facilitate attendee engagement and interaction.

The proposal says the plan is to draw at least one crore online visitors annually.

"The aim is to recreate 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in a virtual format, allowing audiences from across the country to experience the event all through the year from the comfort of their homes. The virtual platform will showcase the arts, crafts, and innovation projects undertaken by students, providing inspiration and motivation to others," according to the EoI document.

"The experience will be an immersive 3D/ 2D experience, similar to the physical exhibition, offering attendees a unique and engaging virtual environment," it added.

The virtual exhibition will feature an exhibition hall, an auditorium, a selfie zone, quiz zone and a leader board.

"A dedicated selfie zone could be there to allow attendees to capture selfies with the Honorable Prime Minister, post them on a selfie wall or download them and share them on social media.

"The auditorium will feature speeches and addresses from the Prime Minister of India and esteemed ministers, as well as essential sessions and discussions necessary for students," it added.

The virtual exhibition hall in the proposed web platform will have booths that will host display projects from students in arts, crafts, and science.

"Each booth could either feature a 3D/2D avatar of the student along with their exhibits in interactive 3D/2D format (paintings & sculptures) or a video recording of the program or a 2D exhibit," it added.

The seventh edition of PPC in January this year saw 2.26 crore registrations and took place. It is streamed live across television and social media platforms.

Students are selected through an online multiple choice question competition, themes for which are shared with schools across the country.