In 'Modi jacket' and kurta, Netanyahu surprises PM Modi at joint dinner | Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised his counterpart Narendra Modi by turning up in traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner in Jerusalem. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Indian attire moment steals spotlight ahead of joint dinner with PM Narendra Modi in Jerusalem (X/@netanyahu) The Israeli Prime Minister chose a stone-coloured Nehru jacket, also popularly known as a Modi jacket, with a band collar and a tailored fit. He paired it with a white, long-sleeved kurta-style shirt featuring a simple collar. Dark navy formal trousers and polished black leather dress shoes completed the ensemble. In a post on X, Netanyahu shared the glimpses of PM Modi's reaction. “Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire,” he wrote.

The sartorial gesture came on a day packed with diplomatic engagements. Earlier, Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Israeli Parliament. On arrival at the Knesset, Modi was received by Speaker Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Ahead of his address, Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid, and Speaker Ohana addressed the Plenary, voicing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties. Beginning his speech, Modi thanked the Speaker for what he described as a “special honour.” He also expressed gratitude for being conferred the ‘Speaker of The Knesset’ medal, dedicating it to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions of India and Israel.

Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, confers "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (ANI)