In 'Modi jacket' and kurta, Netanyahu surprises PM Modi at joint dinner | Watch
The Israeli Prime Minister chose a stone-coloured Nehru jacket, also popularly known as a Modi jacket, with a band collar and a tailored fit.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday surprised his counterpart Narendra Modi by turning up in traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner in Jerusalem.
The Israeli Prime Minister chose a stone-coloured Nehru jacket, also popularly known as a Modi jacket, with a band collar and a tailored fit. He paired it with a white, long-sleeved kurta-style shirt featuring a simple collar. Dark navy formal trousers and polished black leather dress shoes completed the ensemble.
In a post on X, Netanyahu shared the glimpses of PM Modi's reaction. “Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire,” he wrote.
The sartorial gesture came on a day packed with diplomatic engagements. Earlier, Modi addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to speak in the Israeli Parliament.
On arrival at the Knesset, Modi was received by Speaker Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Ahead of his address, Netanyahu, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid, and Speaker Ohana addressed the Plenary, voicing strong bipartisan support for India-Israel ties.
Beginning his speech, Modi thanked the Speaker for what he described as a “special honour.” He also expressed gratitude for being conferred the ‘Speaker of The Knesset’ medal, dedicating it to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions of India and Israel.
To mark the occasion, the Knesset building was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag, a first for an address by an Indian Prime Minister.
In his 32-minute speech, Modi highlighted what he called the deep-rooted bonds between the two nations, pointing to ancient civilisational links as well as a modern partnership driven by technology, innovation, defence and security cooperation.
Referring to security challenges, the Prime Minister recalled the two countries’ “zero tolerance” approach to terrorism. He offered condolences for the October 7 terror attack and stressed that there can be no justification for such brutality.
At the same time, he said India firmly supports the Gaza Peace initiative, which he asserted holds the promise of a “just and durable” peace.
Modi also noted that the proposed India-Israel free trade agreement, currently under negotiation, could unlock vast untapped potential in bilateral trade.
This marks Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years. During his 2017 trip to Tel Aviv, India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership”.
