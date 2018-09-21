Neighbour arrested for murdering 14-yr-old in central Kashmir

Police said on Thursday that they had detained a 21-year-old man on charges of murdering the boy who was found dead in a field near Basserbugh Alestang in Central Kashmir on Tuesday.

The accused, Abraar Majeed, killed the 14-year-old boy because his marriage proposal for the boy’s sister had been rejected by the victim’s family.

Ganderbal superintendent of police Khaleel Poswal said, “Majeed was a known drug addict. He had sent a marriage proposal for the victim’s sister. The family rejected his proposal and married their daughter somewhere else.”

Poswal said three days after the marriage Majeed lured the boy for a smoke to a field 500 metres away from his house. There he strangulated the boy to seek revenge from the victim’s family. The boy, who had gone through a heart surgery, died immediately.”

The victim was a Class 6 student who had quit his studies two months back to work with a tailor.

Majeed had also threatened to throw acid on the boy’s sister if she was married somewhere else. The family did not report the incident to the police.

However, when the victim’s body was found his family members immediately cast their suspicions on Majeed.

Poswal said Majeed strangulated the boy.

Similar incidents

This is third murder of a minor in Kashmir in the recent past.

On September 2, the mutilated and decomposed body of a 9-year-old girl was found in the Boniyar forests of Baramulla district nine days after she had gone missing from her home in Lari Trikanjan, Uri. The girl’s step mother, her 14-year-old son, and three other accomplices were arrested on charges of rape and murder.

On July 19, a 10-year-old’s mutilated body was found three days after he had gone missing in Kulgam district.The boy, a Class 3 student, was found naked and partially burnt with his left arm missing.

