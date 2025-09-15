Neighbours in Nepal PM’s village recall her simple life, harassment she faced

For the 30 million people in Nepal, 73-year-old Sushila Karki represents a beacon of hope — a leader many believe could guide the Himalayan nation out of its deepest political crisis in decades, one that toppled a regime after just 27 hours of intense youth-led protests last week. The private residence of Sushila Karki, Nepal’s interim prime minister, in Dhapasi village near Kathmandu. (Prawesh Lama/HT Photo)

But, in Dhapasi, a quiet hamlet about 8km from the heart of Kathmandu, she’s simply known as Aama (mother in Nepali). Until just days ago, neighbours would often spot her on her verandah, calmly chopping vegetables, reading in the afternoon sun or working on her laptop.

Over the past week, Dhapasi, which houses the residence of the country’s 42nd Prime Minister, has become one of the most visited spots in Kathmandu and is now heavily guarded by security forces.“I never imagined our Aama, my next door neighbour, would be the Prime Minister. Just days before protests broke out on the streets, I saw her chopping vegetables for lunch in her verandah. Her name started circulating in viral messages but we did not know it would happen for sure,” said Bhima Paudel (40), who lives in the house adjacent to Karki’s.

Paudel often checks in on Karki and her husband Durga Prasad Subedhi, 78, at their residence. “They are elderly people and live alone. There are no young members in the house. Their son and daughter-in-law are settled abroad,” she said.

Until last year, four police officers were assigned to her security detail — an arrangement in place due to her previous role as the country’s first woman Chief Justice. However, according to another neighbour, around November-December, a senior politician — allegedly disgruntled over decisions she made during her time on the bench –– had the officers removed and replaced them with just two civilian police guards.

“People here who were used to seeing uniformed police personnel suddenly saw them replaced by civilian police. The story we heard was that she was targeted for her anti-corruption measures and acting against this senior minister,” said Shyam Bhujel(25), who lives two houses away from Karki’s.

Many neighbours recalled the sudden influx of student groups and NGOs that began arriving at her house in the aftermath of the protests that broke out last week. Local journalists have also been visiting regularly, interviewing her and covering the story. As her name began to emerge as one of the front-runners for the top post, the frequency of these visits only grew.

Paudel’s husband, Daji Ram Paudel (52), remembers the last interaction he had with Karki on September 11 –– a day before she took oath as Prime Minister. “I told her, ‘Aama, you have to lead this nation.’ She was embarrassed and said it was not her age to jump into politics. She said someone young should lead the nation as the change was brought about in Nepal by the young generation.”

In her first public address on Sunday after assuming charge at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhu Durbar, Karki made a similar assertion, saying, “Everyone knows the circumstances and the necessity that led to the formation of this interim government. I did not come here on my own. I had to take on this responsibility after you urged me to step in.”

“It is not even my age to do such a thing. We only want to serve the nation and leave within six months. We will hand over the responsibility. I hope everyone will help me in rebuilding Nepal.”

The PM has said that the government must work according to the vision of the younger generation and rebuild Nepal following violent protests, which left 51 dead and several injured.

Over the past week, a lot has changed in Nepal. Parliament has been dissolved and former PM KP Sharma Oli is believed to have fled the country. Karkasi is now leading a transition to elections, scheduled to be held in March 2026.

Life in Dhapasi has also been upended. Police and paramilitary forces have regularly started taking rounds of the uphill road outside Karki’s house. The verandah, where she was often spotted, has been secured by armed police personnel. The neighbourhood sees a steady stream of visitors — most of them asking for directions to the new PM’s private residence.

But, the neighbours themselves haven’t seen their Aama since she was sworn in as PM amid a nationwide curfew imposed on Friday night. Their excitement is mixed with concern too.

“On Friday night, we waited with flowers till around 1.30am to congratulate her. She did not come back. She was in a meeting with the officials after the swearing-in ceremony. Much later, we were told that she came home around 3am, packed her clothes and left for the Prime Minister’s Residence by 5am,” said Daji Ram Paudel.

“Yesterday she said in her public speech that the nation has to start from zero. We hope Aama is able to do it at the age of 73.”