Home / India News / Nepal Communist Party leaders demand PM Oli’s resignation

Nepal Communist Party leaders demand PM Oli’s resignation

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:20 IST
New Delhi: Several top leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, including Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the grounds that he had failed to provide effective leadership.

Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal were among the leaders who called on Oli to step down during a meeting of the standing committee of the Nepal Communist Party in Kathmandu, members of the party were quoted as saying by the Nepalese media.

The leaders sought Oli’s resignation because “he had failed to run the government”, The Kathmandu Post reported. The website of Kantipur newspaper reported 17 of the 18 leaders who spoke at the meeting, held at Oli’s official residence, demanded that he resign as both prime minister and chairman of the party.

The development came just two days after Oli had on Sunday accused India and politicians in Nepal of being involved in a conspiracy to topple him for publishing the country’s new map that depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory.

India has controlled these territories for decades, and Nepal’s claim had worsened relations between the two sides. Oli is facing intense criticism within the Nepal Communist Party for his governance and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and many believed he had created the bogey of a coup and raised a nationalistic issue such as the new map to remain in his position.

During Tuesday’s meeting, several leaders demanded that Oli should provide proof of the attempts being made to topple him, The Kathmandu Post quoted an unnamed standing committee member as saying.

Media reports said Prachanda too asked Oli to show evidence to back up his comments that the Indian government and leaders of the Nepal Communist Party were engaged in efforts to remove him over the new map. The reports further said Prachanda told the meeting that he, and not the Indian government, was seeking Oli’s resignation.

Prachanda’s demand was backed by senior leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, the reports said.

Oli’s remarks on Sunday about activities in Kathmandu to remove him from his post were seen as being aimed at other leaders of the Nepal Communist Party, including Prachanda, Nepal and Khanal, who have been critical of his governance.

