Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Know history, significance, quotes

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas, is commemorated on January 23 to pay tribute to the life and legacy of one of the most respected freedom fighters in India. Surat, Jan 22 (ANI): Schoolchildren pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the eve of his Jayanti, which is celebrated as Parakram Diwas, in Surat on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Ashok Munjani)

This event would be an opportune time to reflect on his great contributions to the independence struggle of the nation, paying tribute to his indefatigable will, ravaging spirit, and singular courage during those most crucial moments in history.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose history

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack in Odisha. He is a prominent nationalist leader and an eminent figure in the history of India's independence movement.

In 1921, he resigned from the Indian Civil Service and returned to India. For his constant confrontation with the British authorities to achieve Indian independence, he earned himself a reputation of being a rebel in the eyes of the colonial government.

It was under the leadership of influential Congress leader Chittaranjan Das that Netaji became involved in the political movement. In 1922, Das, along with Motilal Nehru, broke away from the Congress Party to found the Swaraj Party.

While he worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress beginning in 1921, he was elected president of the Congress in 1938 after returning from England. His zeal to liberate India was reflected in the many fiery attempts for securing it.

He was posthumously conferred the epithet of 'Netaji', 'Respected Leader', for his preeminent contributions to the freedom struggle, declaring January 23 'Parakram Diwas' by the Issued Indian government in 2021.

As India celebrates Parakram Diwas 2025, the country unites to celebrate the 128th birth anniversary of this trailblazer.

This is a day waiting to be celebrated to uphold his remarkable courage and nationalistic zeal, and do inspire confidence among the younger generation. His deeds offer an example for people to feel proud and urge them to imbibe that glorious spirit of determination and sacrifice.

National holiday for…

Parakram Diwas is an official holiday in states like West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and Odisha. In the whole country, parades, gatherings, and other events are ways to honor Netaji's significant contribution to India's fight for freedom.

Starting in 2025 and running for three days from January 23-25, there will be a grand celebration at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji. The Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, will inaugurate the occasion as a tribute to his timeless legacy.

