‘Never compromised on ideology’: PM Modi on LK Advani’s 92nd birthday

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:07 IST

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani turned 92 on Friday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while greeting him said he is a ‘scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders’.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister lauded Advani for his contributions to the BJP. “Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens. On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that Advani had toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the BJP. “If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

The Prime Minister said that public service has always been associated with values for Advani and asserted that he has not compromised on the core ideology even once.

PM Modi also went to the veteran leader’s residence to greet him. Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda were also present.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also extended his birthday greetings to Advani and prayed for his good health. “Warm birthday greetings to senior BJP leader and former Dy PM respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji. I pray for your good health,” he tweeted.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed Advani as a symbol of integrity in politics.

“I extend my birthday greetings to the revered Shri LK Advani Ji, a symbol of integrity in politics, our guide and source of inspiration. May God give you a healthy and long life. May your affection and blessings always be on us,” he tweeted.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani served as the minister of home affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.

He also served as the deputy prime minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 2002 to 2004.

Advani began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India’s second-highest civilian honour.

The BJP stalwart represented Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in 1991 and again in 1998 to 2019, before party chief and current Home Minister Amit Shah contested and won from this seat in this year’s national elections.

(With inputs from ANI)