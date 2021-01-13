Never dreamt of becoming Vice President of India: Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that he had never dreamt of becoming Vice President of India but he had the ambition to be something big and important.
"My ambition was to become something big and important, though I never dreamt of becoming Vice President of India. I am fortunate I became something," said Naidu, while answering a student's query about his childhood dream at the Institute of Hotel Management, Goa.
Calling upon the hospitality industry to fully leverage tourism potential to enhance India's soft power globally. Referring to the Indian concept of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', the Vice President said that culture, cuisine, and welcoming attitude of the country towards foreigners can help in attracting more visitors to India.
Naidu underlined the importance of the travel and tourism sector to the economy as one of the largest employment generators, employing 87.5 million people, equivalent to 12.75 per cent of employment share in 2018-19.
The Vice President also urged the people to give preference to visiting local tourist destinations- starting with their neighbouring states.
Praising the immense natural and cultural beauty of India, Naidu said that youth must visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Cellular Jail in Andaman and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Referring to the Central government programme to promote domestic tourism, he said, "Bahar jaane se pehle, Dekho Apna Desh".
