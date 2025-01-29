Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Never had such experience’: BJP MP Hema Malini takes dip in Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2025 08:45 AM IST

BJP MP Hema Malini performed the holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini said she has ‘never had such an experience before’ after she took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday.

BJP MP Hema Malini after taking holy dip (PTI)
BJP MP Hema Malini after taking holy dip (PTI)

Hema Malini performed the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, an occasion on which, according to government estimates, around 10 crore people are expected to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The mega religious congregation began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

“I am feeling great. I never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day. I am fortunate to take the holy dip today,” the actor-politician told news agency PTI.

The Mathura MP was accompanied by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Juna Akhada head Swami Avdheshanand Giri, and other seers.

Stampede at Maha Kumbh

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a stampede took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh. While there is no official word from the Uttar Pradesh government on the number of fatalities, according to reliable people in knowledge of developments, 14 bodies were brought to the local Swaroop Rani Medical College.

Additionally, around 70 people are feared injured in the stampede.

Also Read | ‘People started falling’: Eyewitnesses recount chaos during Maha Kumbh stampede

Both prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and took stock of the situation.

On social media, CM Yogi urged devotees to avoid going towards ‘Sangam Nose’ and bathe at their nearest Ganga ‘ghat.’

“Please cooperate with the administration by following their instructions. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours,” he wrote on X.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On