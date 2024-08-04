‘Never met him’: NCP(SP) leader Jayant Patil refutes jailed ex-cop Sachin Waze's charge

Reacting to the allegations levelled against him and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Sachin Waze, NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil on Saturday denied having met Sachin Waze and said he suspected a conspiracy. File Photo: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil

Earlier, Sachin Waze said that he had written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted all the evidence of alleged bribes taken by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well," Waze told ANI.

Sachin Waze is a dismissed Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector and accused in the ₹100 crore extortion case.

Reacting to the charges at a press conference, Patel said, "The person who made the first allegation has been in jail for 1.5 years, there are serious allegations against him. I don't think the court and the justice system will trust him. I don't know what he has written in the letter. How did he suddenly feel like writing the letter?".

He suspected that there was a conspiracy to slander the people of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Patil added, "I think this is a conspiracy to defame the people of the opposition... I hope that when he (Devendra Fadnavis) gets the letter, he will call me and tell me what is written in that letter... I don't remember ever meeting Sachin Waze..."

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule questioned the "timing" of Sachin Waze's allegations earlier in the day.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that a "drama" is being staged in Maharashtra, adding that "after the Maha Vikas Aghadi forms the government, they will investigate the matter".

Sachin Waze is also accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

The CBI had registered a corruption case against Deshmukh following allegations that Deshmukh, as home minister, had directed police officials to collect ₹100 crore per month from bar owners. Deshmukh was later arrested in the case before securing bail.

Anil Deshmukh had been arrested by the ED in 2021 in an alleged money laundering case and spent several months in jail.

The NIA arrested Sachin Waze in March 2021 in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosive-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia, in Mumbai on February 25, 2021. (ANI)