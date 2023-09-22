'Never our intent': MotoGP's apology for live-streaming distorted Indian map

MotoGP has issued an apology for displaying a distorted map during its live-streaming of practice sessions for India's inaugural MotoGP race, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, which began on Friday at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida. The map omitted the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. MotoGP riders during the practice session ahead of Grand Prix of India 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida on Friday. (ANI)

In an official statement, MotoGP expressed its regret, saying, “We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country.”

The statement continued, “We're excited to be able to enjoy the Indian OilGrand Prix of India with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit.”

"The IndianOil Grand Prix of India: MotoGP's Inaugural Race Sparks Map Controversy"

MotoGP Bharat, now rebranded as the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, marks its debut in India as the 13th race of the 2023 season. The event, taking place from today until Sunday, features riders competing on superbikes at speeds exceeding 300 km/h to claim victory under the checkered flag.

Controversy arose online when several netizens raised concerns about the map displayed during MotoGP's live-streamed practice sessions. Users on social media platforms like X questioned why India's wrong map was used and demanded an explanation from MotoGP and the Indian organisers.

“Hello MotoGP, could you please clarify why your live-streaming of the practice session had this map with Bharat’s head missing?” a user wrote on social media platform X.

“If it is a mistake, it needs to be immediately corrected and not repeated again in qualifying and main race. If you think this image is ‘edited’, please provide a feed of the practice session, debunking this claim which is doing rounds on social media,” the post added.

The race organisers corrected the map and issued a clarification in response to the public's concerns.