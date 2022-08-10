Home / India News / 'New govt will run just fine': Nitish Kumar responds to BJP's early fall claims

india news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after taking oath, at Raj Bhavan in Patna.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for an eighth time - a day after he staked claim to the government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other local parties. The RJD's Tejashwi Yadav took an oath as his deputy.

Speaking after taking the oath, Kumar threw down a challenge to prime minister Narendra Modi, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needed to 'worry' about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024?"

He also clarified that he is not aspiring for the prime minister's post in 2024 and urged the opposition to stay united for 2024. India will hold its next general elections in 2024.

Kumar was administered the oath by governor Phagu Chauhan. Speaking to reporters, he also rubbished the BJP's claim the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally (BJP) 'will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls'.

Here are his key quotes from his address:

> "The party made the decision together (to leave Bharatiya Janata Party)...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

> "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) won in 2014, but should now worry about 2024."

> "I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (of the Prime Minister)."

> Speaking on BJP's claim of early fall, Kumar said, the 'new government will run just fine'.

> During the 2020 elections, "I did not want to be the Chief Minister... but was put under pressure."

