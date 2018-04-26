 How do the country’s next-generation ‘tamper proof’ EVMs work? | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

How do the country’s next-generation ‘tamper proof’ EVMs work?

A look at the new voting machines that will be tried out for the first time during the Karnataka elections.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2018 10:32 IST
HT Correspondent
The EC plans to use the third-generation machines widely in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The EC plans to use the third-generation machines widely in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission launched on Wednesday its third-generation electronic voting machine.

The so-called tamper-proof Mark 3 EVMs have been manufactured by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), both government-held companies and comprise a host of new features such as self-diagnostics to rectify any software faults, and digital signatures for the control and ballot units to protect the machine from any tampering.

Here’s a look at the new devices that will be tried out for the first time during polls in Karnataka next month:

