Home / India News / New Telangana secretariat to be named after Ambedkar: KCR

New Telangana secretariat to be named after Ambedkar: KCR

india news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Telangana government’s announcement comes after the state legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to name the new Parliament building complex after Ambedkar

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government is committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. (PTI)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said his government is committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

The Telangana government on Thursday announced naming the newly-built state secretariat complex after Dr B R Ambedkar.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to take steps to name the new state secretariat building, which is still under construction, after Ambedkar.

The announcement comes after the state legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to name the new Parliament building complex after Ambedkar.

“I will write a letter to the Prime Minister to take this resolution into consideration and name the Parliament building after Ambedkar,” KCR said, according to the CMO release.

Describing the decision as exemplary for the entire country, the chief minister said it was a moment of pride for the Telangana people to have the state secretariat building named after an intellectual like Ambedkar.

He said the Telangana government was committed to the philosophy of Ambedkar that the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. “The aspirations of Ambedkar are fulfilled by making Telangana a role model for all the states in the country within a short period. Telangana could become a reality only because of the incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar,” he said.

“Ambedkar’s spirit guides us in implementing the federal spirit and providing equal rights and opportunities to all communities. The real Indianness is that the people of India are respected equally without discrimination of caste, creed, gender and region, and equal opportunities are provided to all,” he added.

KCR’s daughter and TRS lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha lauded the chief minister’s decision.

“I extend my gratitude to CM #KCR Garu for naming the Telangana Secretariat after Babasaheb B R Ambedkar Ji, whose principles of inclusivity reflect in our beloved Constitution. Hopefully, the PM will consider Hon’ble CM Garu’s demand of naming the new Parliament after #Ambedkar Ji,” she tweeted.

Several ministers in KCR’s cabinet also appreciated his decision to name the secretariat building after Ambedkar.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out