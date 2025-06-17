New video shows students jumping from medical college hostel after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

A new video showing students jumping out of a medical college building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad where an Air India plane crashed last week, has surfaced online. In the latest video, students can be seen crossing the balcony fencing and trying to climb down when a massive fire caught the lower floor of the BJ Medical College hostel.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 persons on board crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39pm on June 12.

While 241 persons on board the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. The crash also killed 29 persons on the ground, including five MBBS students.

