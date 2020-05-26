e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / New viruses are tip of the iceberg, says China’s ‘bat woman’ from Wuhan virology institute

New viruses are tip of the iceberg, says China’s ‘bat woman’ from Wuhan virology institute

india Updated: May 26, 2020 17:45 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustantimes
         

Beijing: New viruses being discovered are only the “tip of the iceberg”, according to a leading Wuhan-based virologist at the centre of Covid-19-related conspiracy theories because of her research on coronaviruses found in bats.

“The unknown viruses that we have discovered are actually just the tip of the iceberg,” Shi Zhengli, deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, said in an interview to Chinese state television on Monday. She added it was important to carry out advanced research on pathogens.

Shi is known as China’s “bat woman”, as she has worked on coronaviruses found in the flying mammals for years, most notably inside abandoned mines in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

She has kept a low profile since the Covid-19 outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, only occasionally commenting on social media, including once to deny that she had defected from China after the pandemic rapidly spread.

According to the Communist Party of China’s mouthpiece, the People’s Daily’s English website, Shi had reacted on February 2to a research article by Indian scientists implying the novel coronavirus possibly originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“The 2019 novel coronavirus is a punishment by nature to humans’ unsanitary life styles. I promise with my life that the virus has nothing to do with the lab,” she said on social media app WeChat.

In a short interview with state television channel CGTN on Monday, Shi defended China’s transparency in handling the outbreak and emphasised the need for more research on viruses.

“If we want to protect humans from viruses or avoid a second outbreak of new infectious diseases, we must go in advance to learn of these unknown viruses carried by wild animals in nature and then give early warnings,” she said.

“And we must be able to store some drugs and reagents for detection, prevention or treatment for future prevention and control,” Shi added.

Like other leading Chinese scientists involved in epidemic control in China, Shi denied her institute was the origin of the novel coronavirus. Shi said her institute shared its data with the world and the WHO was well informed about breakthroughs.

“Later, we, along with two other medical institutes in our country, submitted the whole genome sequence of the virus to WHO on January 12, 2020,” she said.

“At the same time, we also uploaded other sequences to a gene library called GISAID, which is used by governments and scientists around the world to identify pathogens, to develop vaccines and screen drugs.”

Earlier this month, Shi denied rumours of “defecting to the West”, saying on WeChat: “Everything is all right for my family and me, dear friends!”

Posting nine recent photos, Shi added: “No matter how difficult things are, it (defecting) shall never happen. We’ve done nothing wrong. With strong belief in science, we will see the day when the clouds disperse and the sun shines.”

top news
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
‘There have been lapses’: SC notice to Centre, states over migrants’ plight
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Man murders live-in partner in Haridwar, stuffs body in suitcase, say cops
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In