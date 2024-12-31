New Year's eve: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory, DMRC's Metro restrictions, timings for December 31

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the public in view of the New Year celebrations in the national capital on Tuesday night, December 31. Shoppers seen in Connaught Place Market ahead of New Year in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Delhi's Connaught Place, India Gate, and Hauz Khas are popular spots for New Year's eve celebrations, where people come with their family and friends to welcome the New Year. The Delhi Police will take proactive measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety around such areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police will have the manpower of around 2,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. Around 250 teams will also be formed to keep a check on drunken driving on New Year's eve.

Traffic restrictions in Connaught Place

Additionally, as many as 11 CAPF companies and 40 motorcycle patrol teams alongside an equal number of foot patrol teams have been pressed into service. Post 8pm on New Year's eve till the conclusion of the celebrations, well after midnight, the traffic control measures will remain in place in and around Connaught Place.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Police on X, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed into Connaught Place area beyond certain points such as Mandi House, Bengali Market, and various other key intersections.

The area will only be open to vehicles with valid passes to enter the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place.

Parking will also be limited in certain areas, with specific locations designated for parking near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, and Mandi House on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorised vehicles parked in such areas will face towing and penalties from the authorities.

Delhi Metro timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also issued an advisory, stating that exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed after 9pm. Entry will be open till the last train passes the station.

"As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk metro station," read the DMRC statement.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," it added.

Service will remain available as per the regular timetable on the rest of the metro network.

For those travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station, alternative routes have been suggested, such as Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road. People have been advised to use the metro for their travels.

The authorities have advised commuters to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan as they could get stuck in congestion.