Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Newborn found dead between train coaches at Rajdhani complex near New Delhi Railway Station

PTI
Mar 11, 2025 01:34 AM IST

Prima facie it seems that the newborn was dumped there right after the delivery, police officials said. 

The body of a newborn baby was found lying on the couplers between two train coaches stationed near the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Monday

The newborn baby's body was found lying on couplers between two coaches of a train.(Representative/HT Photo)
The child’s body was covered with blood but had no external injuries. Prima facie it seems that the newborn was dumped there right after the delivery, they said.

A senior police officer said that the body was found lying on couplers between two coaches of a train stationed at the Rajdhani Complex near the railway station.

A coupler is an iron structure that helps connect train coaches.

The horrific discovery by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a police team was immediately rushed to the spot. The body was carefully removed and sent to Kalavati Hospital where doctors declared the infant dead. Subsequently, the body was shifted to the LHMC Mortuary for postmortem and identification, the officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the newborn may have been deliberately abandoned to conceal the parents' identity, the police said, adding that a crime team was summoned to document the scene, collect evidence and take photographs.

"Teams are scanning CCTV footage and gathering evidence to track down those responsible," said the officer.

