Newborn kidnapped from Belagavi hospital rescued: Police

Local police rescued a newborn within four hours after he was taken away from a government hospital at Athani town in Belagavi, an official in the know of the matter said on Wednesday.

The woman identified as Ambika Guvi, who is in her thirties, belongs to Ainapur town in Kagawad taluk in the district, said a police official. Guvi had delivered the baby in the government hospital around 11pm on Tuesday, said police. “A few hours later, a woman wearing a nurse’s uniform visited the maternity ward and sent all women in the ward out to collect their mother card. Later, she approached Guvi and took the baby away on the pretext of after checking the infant’s weight,” said the police.

As the woman did not return for some time, Guvi’s family brought this to the notice of the duty nurses who informed the same to the higher officials and police. On getting the information, a police team arrived at the spot. After reviewing the CCTV footages , the police narrowed down on the woman and later took her into their custody from the neighbouring Mahishyala village in Sangli taluk in Maharashtra. The police handed over the infant back to the mother.

Belagavi superintendent of police Sanjay Patil identified the accused woman as Mala Kamble. He said the hospital in Athani has staff crunch and after the kidnapping took place, he brought the matter to the notice of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat CEO who has agreed to recruit more staff soon to avoid such incidents.

The SP also announced cash award of ₹ 20,000 for the police team. The SP said a case has been registered against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and probe is on in the matter.