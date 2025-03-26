Newborn's body found in trash bin at Mumbai airport, probe launched

The dead body of a newborn was found in a garbage bin in the restroom at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night, reported India Today, citing police officials. A newborn baby's body was found abandoned in a trash can at the Mumbai airport toilet(Representative image/ Pexel)

The body was discovered at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, after which airport security personnel promptly alerted the Mumbai police. The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital, where medical authorities declared that the baby was brought dead.

Officials are coordinating with airlines and their passenger records to identify the culprit. The police have registered a case against the unidentified person and launched a detailed probe.

The authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the airport premises and analysing forensic data from the scene to trace the person responsible for abandoning the infant.

They have also requested the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.

Infant abandoned at NDLS railway station

On March 11, an infant's body was discovered lying on the couplers between two coaches of a train stationed at the Rajdhani Complex near the NDLS railway station, police officials confirmed to news agency PTI.

The railway protect force found the newborn baby's body and immediately sent it to the Kalavati Hospital, where they declared the infant dead. The body was shifted to the LHMC Mortuary for post-mortem and identification.

Officials said, that it seemed the newborn had been abandoned right after delivery and was covered with blood, though no external injuries were noted.

Based on their initial investigation, police told PTI, that the infant may have been dumped in order to hide the parents' identity.

The police sent teams to collect evidence from the rail tracks, and examined CCTV footage to trace the person responsible for the act.