UP shocker: Stray dogs maul dead baby’s head; hospital, family trade blame

A disturbing video of dogs mauling a dead baby's head at Lalitpur Medical College in Uttar Pradesh has stirred major controversy. While the hospital administration alleged that the family abandoned the baby, the relatives of the baby accused the hospital of negligence. By the time people could chase away the dogs, they had already eaten the child's head.(HT_PRINT)

In the now-viral clip, dogs were seen tearing apart the baby's dead body at the Lalitpur Medical College. By the time people could chase away the dogs, they had already eaten the child's head, reported NDTV.

According to Dr Meenakshi Singh, chief medical officer, the baby was born at the District Women's Hospital at Lalitpur Medical College on Sunday but died in the evening due to 'congenital defects.'

The child was born underweight and unwell due to which he was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), NDTV reported, citing the doctors.

About the baby's condition, Singh said the newborn's head wasn't fully developed and he didn't have a spine. The child's weight at the time of the birth was 1.3kg.

“He was alive and had a heart rate of 80 beats per minute (bpm) when we moved him to SNCU. We were not sure if the child would survive. The baby died in the evening.” Singh added.

What did hospital administration say?

The hospital administration said the baby's dead body was handed over to the family, NDTV reported.

"The child's aunt took the body. We have the receiving with a thumb impression of the aunt," said Dr Singh.

The hospital administration got news of the dog attack on Tuesday and later a child's headless body was found on the ground after the investigation.

“We believe the family threw the child's body in a plastic bag. The child had the hospital tag attached which is how we could identify,” said Dr Singh told NDTV. The body was removed hours before the police were informed.

Meanwhile, the family of the child has blamed the hospital administration for negligence.

Hospital forms panel to probe case

Lalitpur Medical College Principal D Nath said that a committee of four doctors has been formed and an order has been issued to send the complete investigation report related to the newborn within 24 hours.