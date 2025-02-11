Menu Explore
16-year-old held for murder of mother’s boyfriend in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Police said the boy allegedly said he was “annoyed” by his mother’s relationship, and that he and his friend, 17, killed the man

The Delhi Police have apprehended two juvenile boys for the murder of a 24-year-old man near Smriti Van in east Delhi. Officers said one of the minors, aged 16, instigated the killing — the deceased was his mother’s boyfriend.

Police said based on the CDR of the deceased, it was found that he was in touch with a woman who lives nearby. (Representational image)
Police said based on the CDR of the deceased, it was found that he was in touch with a woman who lives nearby. (Representational image)

Investigators said the incident came to light on Monday morning, when local residents spotted a body in a pond in Smriti Van. A police team was informed, and when they pulled the body out, they discovered injury marks on the head.

“The spot was inspected by the crime branch and FSL team. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage, as well as call detail records of the deceased,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said, adding that the body was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for post mortem.

Police said based on the CDR of the deceased, it was found that he was in touch with a woman who lives nearby.

“We traced her location and a team was sent to question her. She disclosed that she was in a relationship with the deceased for the last two years, and on Saturday, she had instructed her son, 16, to drop him home,” the DCP said.

Police then questioned the 16-year-old, who allegedly confessed that he was “annoyed” by his mother’s relationship, and that he and his friend, 17, killed the man by striking him on the head with bricks.

“Both boys were apprehended. We also recovered the brick and the bike used during the offence,” said Dhania.

