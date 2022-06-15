Newlywed couple in Tamil Nadu hacked to death, 2 held: Police

A newly-wedded couple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district were hacked to death allegedly by the bride’s brother and his brother-in-law who wanted to marry her, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The incident took place on Monday evening after the bride’s family invited the couple, who got married five days ago, for a feast at their home in Thulukkaveli village in Kumbakonam.

The deceased were identified as Sharanya (24) and her husband V Mohan (31). The accused were identified as S Sakthivel (31), the bride’s brother, and Ranjith (28), his brother-in-law who was wanted to marry Sharanya.

“Two persons involved in the twin-murder have been secured and an investigation is underway. There were eyewitnesses and we will record their statements. The investigation will be done properly,” Thanjavur superintendent of police G Ravali Priya said.

Preliminary probe suggested that Sakthivel wanted Sharanya to marry his brother-in-law Ranjith of Devananchery, a senior district police officer familiar with the case said on condition of anonymity. Sharanya, however, wanted to marry Mohan, whom she had met five months ago while working as a nurse at a Chennai hospital.

Mohan, a resident of Ponnur near Tiruvannamalai, worked as an attendant in the same hospital.

Sharanya’s family opposed her marriage with Mohan as they wanted her to tie the knot with Ranjith. Sharanya and Mohan got married and accordingly, infomed their respective families about it, the officer said.

Three days ago, Sakthivel invited Sharanya and Mohan for dinner. Believing that the family had accepted the marriage, the couple arrived at the bride’s house, the officer said.

“As they prepared to leave after dinner, Sakthivel allegedly hacked them to death outside their house and fled with Ranjith,” the officer added.

Listening to Sharanya’s cries, her mother rushed out of the house and found the couple in a pool of blood. The two died on spot, the officer said.

Hours later, Sakthivel and Ranjith from Kumbakonam bus stand were arrested from Kumbakonam bus stand.

The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. Police said none of the families were present for the post-mortem. “We will also question the two families,” the officer cited above said.

(With PTI inputs)