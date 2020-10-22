e-paper
Home / India News / News update from Hindustan Times: India test-fires anti-tank missile Nag and all the latest news

News update from Hindustan Times: India test-fires anti-tank missile Nag and all the latest news

Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 13:43 IST
hindustan times.com
hindustan times.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully completed the final trial of Nag anti-tank missile using a live warhead on a dud tank at Pokhran army ranges at 6.45 am on Wednesday
The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully completed the final trial of Nag anti-tank missile using a live warhead on a dud tank at Pokhran army ranges at 6.45 am on Wednesday(VIA REUTERS)
         

India's anti-tank missile Nag test-fired in Pokhran, ready for Ladakh deployment

India’s anti-tank missile Nag test-fired in Pokhran, ready for Ladakh deployment

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully completed the final trial of Nag anti-tank missile using a live warhead on a dud tank at Pokhran army ranges at 6.45 am on Wednesday.The shoulder launched four-kilometre range missile with imaging infrared seeker will now be inducted in Indian Army| Read More

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP promises 1.9 mn jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine in its manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday countered the opposition Grand Alliance’s (GA) promise of providing 1 million government jobs in poll-bound Bihar by going many notches above and pledged to give 1.9 million jobs in different sectors| Read More

AstraZeneca trial volunteer dies in Brazil. What it means for Covid-19 vaccine development

In September first week, pharma company AstraZeneca which is developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University halted the trial process as two participants who took part in a trial developed adverse impact. Following this, the trial in other countries got stopped, triggering concern over vaccine safety| Read More

Pakistan unlikely to exit FATF’s grey list: Report

Pakistan may remain on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it has been unable to comply with six of the 27 points in the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog’s action plan, a media report said on Wednesday| Read More

IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj reveals what Virat Kohli told him before giving the new ball

Mohammed Siraj made headlines on Wednesday night, bowling a spell for the ages. The Royal Challengers fast bowler produced figures of 3/8 from his four overs, including two maidens making him the first bowler to do so. However, Siraj alone doesn’t deserve credit for his breath-taking spell against Kolkata Knight Riders. Props to RCB captain Virat Kohli, who produced a master-stroke top make Siraj open the bowling and operate with the new ball| Read More

Shammi Kapoor’s son says he became a ‘wounded animal’ after mother Geeta Bali’s death, father’s second wife made him ‘human’ again

Late actor Shammi Kapoor’s son, Aditya Raj Kapoor has recalled how his father’s second wife helped him get over the death of his mother, actor Geeta Bali. Aditya said that he became ‘a wounded, anguished, rebellious, howling animal’ in his youth and used to write ‘threatening letters’ to his father from boarding school| Read More

Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds

Actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrants return home during the lCovid induced lockdown, has been honoured by a Kolkata Durga puja pandal with a life-size statue. The Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja committee has decided to make the struggle of the migrant workers during lockdown as the theme of their puja| Watch Here

