News updates from Hindustan Times| Supreme Court ruling on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir expected today and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:35 IST

Supreme Court ruling on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir expected today

Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on a bunch of petitions against the internet and communication blackout imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more here.

Anti-TB drive to focus on women, trans persons

Government’s tuberculosis (TB) elimination programme will focus on reaching out to women, transgenders and vulnerable populations that fall through the cracks because of discrimination in access to treatment. Read more here.

DGCA suspends two GoAir pilots over runway excursion

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of a GoAir captain for six months and that of a co-pilot for three months for a runway excursion that took place in November last year. Read more here.

At pre-budget meet, sops for rural sector, SC/STs among suggestions

More sops for scheduled tribes and castes, the agriculture and the rural sectors, apart from measures to revive the economy were some of the suggestions presented to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman by her party colleagues at a pre-budget interaction. Read more here.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma meet Amit Shah to plan strategy over CAA

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening. Read more here.

Jamtara review: Netflix India’s underdog series washes away the stench of recent big-budget failures

At a time when the nexus between politics, the police, and the press is being keenly observed, Netflix’s latest Indian original series, Jamtara, makes a somewhat assured attempt at exposing it for what it really is. Read more here.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I | India’s No. 1 debate: Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul?

As India face Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, Shikhar Dhawan would want to revive form with KL Rahul hitting top gear. Read more here.