News updates from Hindustan Times| Five arrested for beating, stripping Dalit men for alleged theft in Rajasthan, say police and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2 Dalit men beaten, stripped for alleged theft in Rajasthan, 5 arrested: Cops

Two Dalit men were thrashed, stripped and tortured in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district after they were allegedly caught stealing money from a motorcycle agency.

Tableaux, pitstop for meals: How BJP in Gujarat is preparing to welcome Trump

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Gujarat have been preparing for US president Donald Trump’s visit for around 10 days now. From Mehsana to Vadodara, they have mobilised supporters and members; hired buses to ferry tens of thousands of people to Ahmedabad on February 24 for the big ‘Namaste Trump’ roadshow and event.

BJP’s deepfake videos trigger new worry over AI use in political campaigns

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used videos produced with “deepfake” technologies during its recent election campaign in the national capital, according to a report that has now triggered concerns over the potential for election malpractice in the future.

Dec 16 Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma bangs his head against wall: Tihar Jail official

Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang-rape and murder case, attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell on February 16, a Tihar Jail official said.

3 killed on Indian 2 sets: Kamal Haasan deeply pained, production house says ‘no words could ease’ their sadness

Actor Kamal Haasan is deeply pained by the horrific accident on the sets of his film Indian 2 that claimed the lives of three and injured nine others. He took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased.

‘No one likes to sit outside’: Ajinkya Rahane opens up on Rishabh Pant ahead of 1st Test against New Zealand

India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane is perhaps one of the very few in the current Indian side in New Zealand who can relate to what young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant must be going through.

Maha Shivratri 2020: History, significance, why Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day

This year Maha Shivaratri will fall on Friday, February 21. It is a night dedicated to the worship of the Hindu God, Lord Shiva. Shivaratri is celebrated throughout India and among the Hindu population in Nepal and West Indies with fervour.

