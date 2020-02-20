‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:13 IST

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Gujarat have been preparing for US president Donald Trump’s visit for around 10 days now. From Mehsana to Vadodara, they have mobilised supporters and members; hired buses to ferry tens of thousands of people to Ahmedabad on February 24 for the big ‘Namaste Trump’ roadshow and event.

While the United States President has been speaking about the millions in the audience, local leaders say the crowd, while substantial, will be in lakhs, not millions. The population of Ahmedabad in 2011 was 5.5 million.

The Motera cricket stadium, the largest in the world, can accommodate around 100,000-120,000 people at full capacity, said BJP spokesperson Krishan Singh Solanki. Lakhs more are expected to line the 22-km route from Sardar Vallabhbhai airport to Motera, to wave to the passing US president. Tableaux of all of India’s 28 states will also line the route. The US President and first lady Melania Trump will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport.

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited Ahmedabad on the first-leg of his three-day visit to India. He too was received by Prime Minister Modi.

The state government, the Gujarat Cricket Association and the party have all been tasked with ensuring there are enough people along the route.

Mukesh Dixit of the Vadodara unit of the BJP said that all of Ahmedabad’s corporators and all Gujarat MLAs have been given just one job - to manage the roadshow. “They have been given the job of managing the crowds outside.”

Also present along the route will be artists and performers who will present tableaux from each state. “It is our privilege that he is flying directly to Ahmedabad and so we would really like to welcome him properly,’’ said Solanki.

Dixit is in charge of the buses for around 15,000 BJP members who will be ferried to the stadium at 6 am on February 24. “We will be at the stadium at 9 and will leave around 5pm, when the event gets over,’’ he said. He also added that they had prepared a pitstop for meals.

For the state government, it is also a major logistical challenge. All of these spectators will need to be security cleared. “We have registered all those who will attend,’’ said Dixit, `”We are all ready.’’