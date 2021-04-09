News updates from HT: 5 terrorists gunned down in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

5 terrorists gunned down in two separate encounters in J&K

Five terrorists were eliminated by security forces in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Western Disturbance to bring scattered rain to Western Himalayas over weekend

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 10 which will bring scattered rainfall to the region, according to India Meteorological Department.

75-yr-old urges others to follow ‘vaccinated, protected’ mantra

With a prick of the injection of just my first dose, all my Covid related worries disappeared, said veteran hockey player Balbir Singh Randhawa, who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 3 along with his wife Bhupinder Kaur, 75, in Amritsar.

'Follow due procedure’: Supreme Court rejects plea to stall Rohingya deportation

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the deportation of at least 150 Rohingya refugees detained in a Jammu prison to Myanmar, noting that the right not to be deported can arise out of the fundamental right to settle in India which is available only to citizens.

'This isn't Test cricket, it's T20, can he do that under pressure?': Lee not sure of Pujara's place in CSK's Playing XI

After going unsold for six years, Cheteshwar Pujara finally has an IPL side. At the IPL 2021 auction in February this year, Pujara, India's Test specialist was picked by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Sridevi and her 'giant, gorgeous eyes'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has confessed her love for Sridevi. Speaking to a US magazine about her favourite beauty icon, Priyanka revealed that she considers the late actor as hers.

Taapsee Pannu tells who wears the pants in her house as she dons a classic black three-piece suit

With her choices and her bold attitude, Taapsee Pannu has already proved to us that she is a strong woman who can fight all hindrances coming her way in this man's world and she does it with elegance.

Watch: Journalists recall release of CRPF jawan by Naxals in Chhattisgarh