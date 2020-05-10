News updates from Hindustan Times | 75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal and all the latest news

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:57 IST

75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday nearly 75% patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Capital are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Read more.

PM Narendra Modi to review phased exit from lockdown in meeting with CMs tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers of states and Union Territories on Monday afternoon to review India’s progress in containing coronavirus disease while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner. Read more.

Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides

The army on Sunday confirmed that a heated confrontation took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in north Sikkim on Saturday, resulting in injuries to troops on both sides. Read more.

Revisiting Hubei: How did Covid-19 events unfold in China?

More than 4 million people across the globe have been infected with coronavirus while over 2.5 lakh people have lost their lives. The virus, which originated in China’s Hubei province last year, quickly spread to the rest of the world to infect people in over 200 nations. Read more.

Aussies said ‘stay away from him’: Suresh Raina on Indian cricketer whom Australia feared the most

When going gets tough, the tough get going – Some Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Harbhajan Singh were the best examples of the saying. Read more.

Mother’s Day: Priyanka Chopra unable to hug mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise, says it ‘makes my heart heavy’

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a beautiful message for all mothers as she wished her own mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Mother’s Day. Priyanka has shared a video which is a montage of her pictures with her mother, mother-in-law and others whom she considers mother figures in her life.Read more.

Word of the Week: Standing out from the flock, in the worst way

The word “egregious” actually began as a term of praise, meaning exceptional, distinguished, eminent, or excellent, since it descended from the Latin word egregius or “extraordinary,” from the phrase ex grege “rising above the flock.” Read more.

Cat v/s bowl: who will win this war? Watch

Our furry little feline friends are known to be a little mischievous. Whether it is telling their hoomans to back off as they sleep on their bed or avoiding being part of family portraits, it is almost as if cats find joy in these playful pranks. Read more.

India boxer Vikas Krishan teaching boxing, chess to parents amid lockdown

India boxer Vikas Krishan spoke to Hindustan Times’ Karan Prashant Saxena about his routine amid covid-19 lockdown. Vikas revealed that despite the lack of resources he hasn’t stopped his training. He said that he has been shadow boxing in front of the mirror and making use of whatever is at his disposal. Vikas has also been teaching boxing and chess to his parents amid lockdown. Watch here.