75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:13 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday nearly 75% patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Capital are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

As he said Delhi has to “learn to live with Covid-19”, the chief minister pointed out they have been asked to remain at homes following the Centre’s revised guidelines on the discharge of such patients.

“There are 6,923 coronavirus cases so far in Delhi and 2,069 patients have recovered and 73 have died,” Kejriwal said during a video conference.

“Out of the 6,923 Covid-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals. The rest or about 75% are getting treatment at their homes and Covid-19 centres. Our teams are visiting their homes to ensure that they are following all the protocols every day,” he said.

He said if such patients do not have separate rooms or toilets in their houses, the government is ensuring that they can get admitted to Covid-19 care centres.

The chief minister said the government has also issued an order for the requisition of ambulances belonging to private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances.

“They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service,” Kejriwal said.

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, the national capital has recorded the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.