e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal

75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal

“There are 6,923 coronavirus cases so far in Delhi and 2,069 patients have recovered and 73 have died,” Kejriwal said during a video conference.

delhi Updated: May 10, 2020 16:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, May 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over coronavirus situation, in New Delhi.
New Delhi, May 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over coronavirus situation, in New Delhi. (ANI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday nearly 75% patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Capital are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

As he said Delhi has to “learn to live with Covid-19”, the chief minister pointed out they have been asked to remain at homes following the Centre’s revised guidelines on the discharge of such patients.

“There are 6,923 coronavirus cases so far in Delhi and 2,069 patients have recovered and 73 have died,” Kejriwal said during a video conference.

“Out of the 6,923 Covid-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals. The rest or about 75% are getting treatment at their homes and Covid-19 centres. Our teams are visiting their homes to ensure that they are following all the protocols every day,” he said.

He said if such patients do not have separate rooms or toilets in their houses, the government is ensuring that they can get admitted to Covid-19 care centres.

The chief minister said the government has also issued an order for the requisition of ambulances belonging to private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances.

“They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service,” Kejriwal said.

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, the national capital has recorded the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

tags
top news
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
PM Modi to review India’s two pronged Covid strategy with CMs tomorrow
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In