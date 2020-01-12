News updates from Hindustan Times: All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:05 IST

All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials

The last of the four illegal multi-storey apartment complexes in Maradu town of Kerala’s Kochi was successfully demolished in the final round of controlled implosion on Sunday, officials said. Read more.

A month on, new songs and poems keep anti-CAA protests in Assam kicking

It’s been a month since Assam erupted in protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). But the stir, fuelled by fear among Assamese that the legislation would encourage the flow of illegal immigrants to the region and hurt the culture, language and identity of indigenous people, has not abated one bit. Read more.

Out on morning walk, Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in UP’s Mau district

A local Samajwadi Party leader and former village head Bijli Yadav (39) was shot dead in the outskirts of Shekhwalia village of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, just over 100 km north of Varanasi on Sunday morning when he was out for a walk, police said. Read more.

Odisha plans police helpline for women facing sexual harassment

With violence against women on the rise in Odisha, the state police are now planning to start a call centre-based project in which victims of sexual harassment and other non-heinous gender-based harassments can call to report their problems without lodging an FIR in a police station, a government official said. Read more.

‘Will be keen to redeem themselves’ - Ricky Ponting predicts scoreline of three-match ODI series

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has predicted the winner of three-match ODI series between India and Australia starting Tuesday. The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17)and Bengaluru (Jan 19). Read more.

Javed Akhtar on Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar marriage rumours: ‘You never know, children can be very secretive’

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours that actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and actor Shibani Dandekar are planning to get married this year. When Farhan’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar was asked to comment on the same, he said that he was completely unaware of it. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alaya F, Priyanka Chopra: Best and worst-dressed celebrities this week

The past week was quite an eventful affair for Bollywood celebrities, from Priyanka Chopra Jonas making headlines for her vintage-inspired look at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California to Deepika Padukone making headlines for her movie Chhapaak. Read more.