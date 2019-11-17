News updates from Hindustan Times: All party meeting held before Parliament’s winter session and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of Parliament’s winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda

Several political leaders are attending an all-party meeting called by Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, a day ahead of the winter session of Parliament scheduled to be held from November 18 to December 13. Read more.

Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday praised Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and called him a source of inspiration. Fadnavis’ words of praise come amid worsening of ties between allies Sena and BJP after they were unable to agree to a power-sharing deal to form a government. Read more.

Sri Lanka strongman Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to become president after rival concedes defeat

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to become president after his main rival conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that came months after bombings by Islamist militants threw the country into turmoil. Read more.

WhatsApp users at risk from ‘specially crafted’ MP4 video files

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has flagged another critical security risk for its millions of users on Android, iOS and Windows platform. The latest security exploit involves malicious MP4 video files which could allow hackers to execute snooping attack. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world

If day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh belonged to Mayank Agarwal, then day 3 of the game belonged to Mohammad Shami. The 31-year-old fast bowled wreaked havoc on the Bangladeshi batsmen as he ended with figures of 4 wickets for runs in the second innings. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Yami Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh: Fashion hits and misses this week

From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wardrobe choices to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, to the celebs at Katy Perry’s welcome party by Karan Johar, a lot of celebrities made it on to our fashion radar. Here is the lowdown on this week’s best and worst-dressed celebrities. Read more.

Inside Aaradhya Bachchan’s party: Birthday girl cuts cake with mum Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek, rides Ferris wheel

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya celebrated her eighth birthday with the whole family at their home in Mumbai on Saturday. The birthday bash was attended by some of the biggest names of Bollywood as her grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan played host. Read more.