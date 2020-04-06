News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:31 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion

The coronavirus pandemic has affected hundreds of countries across the globe, infecting over 1.2 million people and killing more than 60,000. What started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now travelled across continents to severely hit the United States and European nations like Italy, Spain, France and Germany. Read more.

A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it will be a long war against coronavirus and exhorted the citizens to not be tired or take rest as they have to emerge victorious. Read more.

Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital declared containment zone after nurses, doctors test positive for Covid-19

Authorities in Mumbai have declared Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after dozens of nurses and doctors tested positive for Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, within a week, reports said on Sunday. Read more.

Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings: Sanjay Manjrekar picks which side holds the edge

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the two sides which have dominated the Indian Premier League over the years. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK have been the most consistent team, but the fortunes of Mumbai Indians have improved drastically ever since Rohit Sharma has taken over as the captain. Read more.

‘Sambhaal Lena:’ Soulful song touches people’s hearts. Even Smriti Irani shared it

If you’re the kind of person who turns to soothing music to uplift your mood, this beautiful track is a must listen for you. Titled ‘Maalik Sambhaal Lena’, the song is a creation of artist Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Read more.

This Japanese university used robots and Zoom to conduct a virtual graduation ceremony

The ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 didn’t stop one university in Japan from holding its convocation. The Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo went ahead with its traditional ceremony as planned but instead of students present there were robots receiving their degrees. Read more.