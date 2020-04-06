‘Sambhaal Lena:’ Soulful song touches people’s hearts. Even Smriti Irani shared it

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:32 IST

If you’re the kind of person who turns to soothing music to uplift your mood, this beautiful track is a must listen for you. Titled ‘Maalik Sambhaal Lena’, the song is a creation of artist Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The song has struck a chord with many on the Internet including Union Minister Smriti Irani who shared it on her Instagram.

“Har subah ujwal ho... har raat ho roshan… stay safe stay home,” Irani wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. She even praised the creators of the song in the comments section.

The calming vocals, beautiful music and soulful lyrics of the song can really help make one feel some motivation to keep going at a time when there is such uncertainty.

Describing it as a #workfromhome project, Kohli mentions on YouTube that this is a song of hope and prayer.

The song has struck a chord with many who have showered praise for it on Instagram and YouTube.

“Really got strength after hearing the song,” says an Instagram user. “Need of the hour,” writes another.

“A prayer from the heart. Malika sambal lena... every word is powerful and full of hope and faith. Salute to the entire team to bring out this in these difficult times,” reads a comment on YouTube. “OMG... feeling so good after listening this song... Ek umeed jaag gai iss song ko sunn ke,” reads another.