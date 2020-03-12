News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category

Home minister Amit Shah said there was no provision to put residents in the doubtful category during the conduct of National Population Register (NPR) as feared by the opposition. Shah's clarification came after Congress MP Kapil Sibal alleged CAA combined with NPR could lead to singling out poor people.

‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern at the slowdown of the Indian economy and said that the nation's economy had been destroyed by the BJP government in power at the Centre.

BJP’s Mukul Roy quizzed in TMC MLA murder case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Mukul Roy was interrogated for more than two hours by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Satyajit Biswas in February 2019.

Airport looks 2020: Anushka Sharma sports luxury fashion in Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, see pics

We are big fans of Anushka Sharma's easy-breezy style and this time is no different. She was papped at the airport last evening wearing a teeshirt by Balenciaga and carrying a sling bag by Louis Vuitton as she was leaving for a shoot in Goa.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro first impressions: This one has big shoes to fill

Xiaomi's Redmi smartphone series has time and again proven itself as one of the most popular sub-brands out there. While there are several endearing smartphones that make the portfolio a powerful one, some become a benchmark, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro might just be that one handset.

Giraffe photobombs couple’s wedding photoshoot, tries to eat groom’s turban. Video is hilarious

Out-of-the-box wedding photoshoot is the norm of the day. Be it getting downright muddy or saying 'I do' in front of a massive volcanic eruption, the creative shoots are now a big hit among couples.

India vs South Africa: Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out

Fans expressed their displeasure after the first ODI between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.