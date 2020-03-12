Giraffe photobombs couple’s wedding photoshoot, tries to eat groom’s turban. Video is hilarious

it-s-viral

Out-of-the-box wedding photoshoot is the norm of the day. Be it getting downright muddy or saying ‘I do’ in front of a massive volcanic eruption, the creative shoots are now a big hit among couples. Like this Indian-origin American couple who picked a ranch as the setting for their wedding photoshoot. It’s what happened during the shoot which has now left people in splits. The couple came across an unexpected photobomber that tried to eat the groom’s turban – a giraffe.

This rib-tickling incident happened at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, and the whole incident was captured on a video. It shows the couple named Amish and Megna posing in front of the giraffe’s enclosure. As they get ready to take their positions, the animal named Stanly leans in and yanks the turban off Amish’s head. It even tries to chew it. Instantly, the couple and one of the photographers jump in to save the day. The clip ends with the couple laughing uncontrollably at the impromptu event during their planned shoot.

Captured and shared by Aperina Studios, the video has left many in splits. “We had the privilege of filming Stanley the giraffe at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, CA with a wedding couple. Our experience was... well, how can I put it, it was very interesting :) Other than that, we had a very creative wedding photoshoot with a giraffe,” they wrote.

People dropped varied comments on the video with most writing that it’s hilarious. “Well, a perfect photoshoot after all!” wrote a YouTube user. “This is gold,” commented another. “Haha! So funny,” wrote a third.

