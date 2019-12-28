e-paper
Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
News updates from Hindustan Times| Arvind Kejriwal responds to BJP's 'chargesheet' and all the latest news at this hour

Dec 28, 2019 17:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a copy of 'Aap Ka report Card' during the Second Town Hall Meeting at Peetampura in New Delhi.
‘Keep the critics close’: Arvind Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with a Kabir couplet

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chargesheet listing what it calls the failures of his AAP government in the city. Read more here.

Flipping over this year’s pages: Literary bookmarks of 2019

Prominent personalities from across the globe opened up about their lives and gave the world an insight into their tumultuous, yet successful, life. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor’s comments on pay disparity get reactions from Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent comments on pay disparity in the film industry have drawn reactions from her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-star, Ajay Devgn. Read more here.

2 dead, dozen injured in 12-vehicle pileup on foggy Delhi-Jaipur highway

A pile-up involving 12 vehicles on a foggy Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday morning left two people dead and a dozen injured, the police said. Read more here.

‘I think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam-ul-Haq has his say on Danish Kaneria’s discrimination claims

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq spoke about discrimination claims put forward by former cricketer Danish Kaneria. Read more here.

BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds

Union Minister Hardeep Puri, answering a question on Friday, appeared to give the impression that he did not know about poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who also doubles up as JD(U) vice president. Read more here.

india news