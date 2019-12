2 dead, 12 injured in 12-vehicle pileup in fog near Rewari

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:52 IST

HISAR: Two persons were killed and 12 others injured in a 12-vehicle pileup most likely caused by poor visibility due to fog near Rewari district early on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals in Rewari. Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

Two deaths were confirmed, but more details are awaited.