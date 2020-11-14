News updates from Hindustan Times: Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple at 7.39pm and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 13:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at the Akshardham Temple on Saturday evening along with the members of his cabinet. The pujan will begin at 7.39 pm and the event will be live streamed. On Wednesday, Kejriwal tweeted a video message inviting people to tune in to the event. Read more

Uneasy calm along LoC day after heavy exchange of fire between India, Pakistan

An uneasy calm settled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri and Gurez on Saturday a day after Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy shelling across the de facto border between the two countries. Read more

Library for children on tram to be launched in Kolkata

The world’s first library for children on a tram would be launched on Saturday in Kolkata on Children’s Day, which is celebrated to commemorate first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary. Read more

IBPS RRB office assistant, officers scale- 1 results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results for RRB- VIII officer assistant (multi-purpose) and officers scale- I recruitment exam on its official website. Read more

Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika Padukone on second wedding anniversary with unseen pics from Italy wedding

Ranveer Singh has wished actor wife Deepika Padukone on their second wedding anniversary, which happens to fall on Diwali this year. He shared unseen pictures with her on Instagram, along with a sweet message for his “gudiya (doll).” Read more

‘He’s just another player to me:’ Tim Paine says Australian cricketers ‘love to hate’ Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has been a thorn in the eye for many oppositions, but no team likes to test Kohli more that Australia. Over the past few years, Kohli and Australia have been at each other’s throats on the field and have shared a bitter-sweet relation over the years. Read more

Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham’s egg diet-weight lifting leaves Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and fans impressed

After landing in Lucknow on Tuesday morning to shoot for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham seems to have his “beast mode” on as he preps for the role of a police officer or so the latest pictures on the Internet suggest. Read more

Diwali 2020: Netizens celebrate festival of lights by sharing highly relatable soan papdi posts. Seen them yet?

With the lights all set up, rangolis all made, and cleaning all done, all that’s left to do is... think about what you’re going to do with all the soan papdi boxes you’ve received this Diwali. Surely, you cannot consume all of them. So would it be acceptable to pass it on to your neighbours? Read more