News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Special guests’ to share stage with Arvind Kejriwal at swearing-in today all the latest news

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 09:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Special guests’ to share stage with Arvind Kejriwal at swearing-in today

As a large crowd gathered on the lawns of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head office in central Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay road on Saturday afternoon, Geeta Devi adjusted her crisply ironed khaki uniform.

Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’

Efforts to put together a trade agreement for announcement during President Donald Trump’s February 24-25 visit to India have suffered a setback after the US informed New Delhi of its top trade negotiator’s inability, for now, to visit the country for end-stage discussions to wrap up the deal.

Tax department to settle all legacy disputes without overreach

The Centre is targeting the resolution of all 483,000 income tax-related legacy disputes worth Rs 9.32 lakh crore that are pending in various tribunals, and expects to unlock about 50% of the amount through its proposed one-time amnesty scheme Vivad se Vishwas (no dispute but trust), two officials said on Saturday.

Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move

A group of protesters at Shaheen Bagh are planning to march to Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence on Sunday to hold talks with him over the recently amended citizenship law.

IPL 2020 schedule announced, Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opening match

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening match.

Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s film suffers historic drop, makes Rs 18 crore

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has suffered a major drop in box office numbers, suggesting that the film’s Valentine’s Day release was the biggest reason behind its solid day one figures.

Deanne Panday is putting her fittest foot forward at 50... here is how you can too!

It’s hard to believe that the woman in front of me at this gym, the one who’s making definitely insane gravity-defying moves, is aged 50!

