News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: US says China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins

China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US as WHO team begins work

The United States State Department has released a fact sheet on the activity at Institute of Virology in China's Wuhan, the city where the outbreak was first reported late last year. Read more

India vs Australia: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat

At the start of the series, it did not look like Washington Sundar will get a chance in the Test series. Read more

Apple foldable iPhone: Company tests flexible Samsung screen but with its own tech

We have already heard a lot about the ‘Foldable iPhone’. As per recent rumours, the firm seems to be testing two kinds of foldable designs as well. While one has a Samsung Galaxy Fold design, the other prototype has a Galaxy Z Flip folding design. Read more

Fabulous Lives' Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are in Rajasthan: 'The squad's back'

The stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan - are in Rajasthan and in work mode. All of them shared pictures and videos from the tourist hotspot, Jodhpur. They have gathered there to shoot for the second season of their hit Netflix show. Read more

Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch

An adorable video which shows the reaction of a woman after meeting her tiny new puppy for the first time has created a buzz online. Shared on Reddit, the video is all about love and happiness. Read more

New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas

The newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been posting a lot of adorable images with each other and their families on social media since they tied the knot in December. Gauahar, who was recently seen in Tandav has been sharing about the way she is spending time after marriage with her fans, it involves a lot of shooting and family time. Read more

Watch: Rhino strays into a residential area in Assam’s Nagaon

A rhinoceros was spotted in a residential area in Assam on January 16. The rhinoceros had entered a residential area of Kaliabor in Nagaon district. The rhinoceros is suspected to have strayed out from Kaziranga National. Watch more