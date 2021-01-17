IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US as WHO team begins work
Visitors wear masks as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan.(AP Photo)
Visitors wear masks as they visit the iconic Yellow Crane Tower, a popular tourist site in Wuhan.(AP Photo)
world news

China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US as WHO team begins work

The state department fact sheet said that the US government has "reason to believe" that several researchers inside the Wuhan institute became sick in autumn of 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:38 AM IST

The United States State Department has released a fact sheet on the activity at Institute of Virology in China's Wuhan, the city where the outbreak was first reported late last year.

In the fact sheet, the state department has accused the Chinese government of "systematically preventing" a transparent and thorough investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also said that the Communist Party of China devoted enormous resources to deceit and disinformation.

The fact sheet is divided in three parts - illnesses inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the research there and Secret military activity at the institute.

The fact sheet said that the US government has "reason to believe" that several researchers inside the Wuhan institute became sick in autumn of 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak. "This," the state department said, "raises questions about the credibility of WIV senior researcher Shi Zhengli’s public claim that there was 'zero infection' among the WIV’s staff and students of SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-related viruses."

It also said that accidental infections in labs have caused several previous virus outbreaks in China.

The Communist Party in China prevented independent journalists, investigators, and global health authorities from interviewing researchers, which the fact sheet said is crucial for inquiry into the origin of the virus.

The state department document came out on a day when a team of international experts of the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrived in China to investigate the origins of Covid-19.

"WHO investigators must have access to the records of the WIV’s work on bat and other coronaviruses before the Covid-19 outbreak. As part of a thorough inquiry, they must have a full accounting of why the WIV altered and then removed online records of its work with RaTG13 and other viruses," the state department said.

The fact sheet added that in 201the researchers at WIV were conducting experiment involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified in January 2020 as its closest sample to Sars-CoV-2.

"Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China’s military. The WIV has engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017," the state department said.

It also said that the United States will continue to do everything it can to support a credible and thorough investigation.

The WHO team, meanwhile, has started its work by holding virtual meetings with their Chinese hosts from a hotel in Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid 19 news coronavirus vaccine
app
Close
e-paper
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)
world news

US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:07 PM IST
There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
The Russian freight ship sunk off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.(AP Representative Photo)
world news

Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: Governor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry cargo ship sank off the coast of the Inkumu region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Since opening investigations in late 2019, public prosecutors in Zurich have become aware of funds held by people close to the Venezuelan government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
world news

Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Navalny announced Wednesday that he would return, despite Russian authorities' threats to put him behind bars again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chan said he expected more business closures and layoffs in the city after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, if the coronavirus situation isn’t brought under control soon. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg Photo)
Chan said he expected more business closures and layoffs in the city after the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, if the coronavirus situation isn’t brought under control soon. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Hong Kong finance chief expects jobless rate to top 16-year high

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The latest jobless rate is scheduled to be released Tuesday. Unemployment stood at a high of 6.4% for the three months ended October, matching a high from January 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2020.(File Photo / REUTERS)
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2020.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

France wants suspension of 'poisonous' US-Europe trade spat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The United States has for years complained that the WTO Appellate Body makes unjustified new trade rules in its decisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.(REUTERS)
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.(REUTERS)
world news

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:06 PM IST
"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran to back off its plan to develop uranium metal, calling it “the latest planned violation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
On Saturday, Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran to back off its plan to develop uranium metal, calling it “the latest planned violation” of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Iran urges UN watchdog not to publish 'unnecessary' details on nuclear program

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The report quoted a statement from Iran’s nuclear department that asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to avoid publishing details on Iran’s nuclear program that may cause confusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court will look at several comments by Trump after E. Jean Carroll's claims went public.(AP)
The court will look at several comments by Trump after E. Jean Carroll's claims went public.(AP)
world news

Trump asks appeals court to let him dodge rape accuser suit

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Trump late Friday asked the US Court of Appeals in Manhattan to reverse a district judge’s finding that presidents aren’t covered by the Westfall Act of 1988.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.(AP)
Just two weeks into the new year, the world's fourth-most populous country is battling several disasters.(AP)
world news

Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends the ceremony marking the rotation of the General Commander of the Carabinieri, in Rome.(REUTERS)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends the ceremony marking the rotation of the General Commander of the Carabinieri, in Rome.(REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Italy faces a political crisis amid a pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:25 PM IST
With the resignation of the Italia Viva ministers, Conte is working to shore up support in parliament among independent lawmakers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In countries like the Czech Republic, Serbia, Bosnia, Romania and Bulgaria, vaccine skeptics have included former presidents and even some doctors. Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic was among those who said he did not want to be forced to get inoculated. (Representative Image)(AP)
In countries like the Czech Republic, Serbia, Bosnia, Romania and Bulgaria, vaccine skeptics have included former presidents and even some doctors. Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic was among those who said he did not want to be forced to get inoculated. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

East European inoculation efforts hit snag over vaccine skepticism

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:22 PM IST
False beliefs that the coronavirus is a hoax or that vaccines would inject microchips into people have spread in the countries that were formerly under harsh Communist rule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Rescuers retrieved more bodies from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake while military engineers managed to reopen ruptured roads to clear access for relief goods. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Rescuers retrieved more bodies from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake while military engineers managed to reopen ruptured roads to clear access for relief goods. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
world news

Indonesia hunts for survivors as quake death toll hits 60

AFP, Mamuju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:05 PM IST
It was unclear how many people -- dead or alive -- could be still under the debris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Toronto police officer wears a protective face covering while enter a vehicle in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 14. (Bloomberg)
A Toronto police officer wears a protective face covering while enter a vehicle in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 14. (Bloomberg)
world news

Second wave of Covid in Canada is far more widespread

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:58 PM IST
This continued escalation comes even as the country grapples with a slow pace of vaccinations amidst a major supplier, Pfizer, cutting deliveries for the time being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Biden administration now imminent, many belligerents are softening their tone in anticipation of a more active American role in the region.
With Biden administration now imminent, many belligerents are softening their tone in anticipation of a more active American role in the region.
world news

Biden has already calmed the Middle East

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:24 PM IST
There is every prospect other Arab states will join the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in normalizing relations with Israel — Oman and Qatar are the likeliest. Even Hamas in Gaza seems open to terms of cohabitation with the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP