News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over vaccine shortage, unemployment and all the latest news

Built in centuries, destroyed in seconds: Rahul Gandhi’s attack on govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the current government did not take even a few “seconds to destroy” what had been built over “centuries” in India. Read more

World Youth Skills Day: PM Modi reiterates significance of skilling, re-skilling, upskilling

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day and the sixth anniversary of Skill India Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the significance of skilling, re-skilling and upskilling among the country’s youth. Read more

India vs England: Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19, says report

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for Covid-19 during the 20-day break, PTI reported on Thursday. He will not be travelling to Durham where the Indian team members are scheduled to assemble before the upcoming 5-match Test series against England. Read more

Shaheer Sheikh's first thought on playing Sushant Singh Rajput's character in Pavitra Rishta 2: 'People won't accept me'

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh has said that his first thought on stepping into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to essay the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, was that people will 'not accept' him. He said he wasn't very sure if he should be a part of the show and was nervous. Read more

Audi India announces charging options for upcoming e-tron, e-tron Sportback EVs

Audi India on Thursday announced a range of charging options and benefits for its potential EV customers ahead of the launch of e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback EVs on July 22. Read more

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various posts he often shares. From talking about cryptocurrency to informing about new technologies to sharing snippets of his personal life, Musk’s tweets are of different taste. Read more

Why Abhinav Bindra is excited about the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks to Sharda Ugra, Senior sports journalist and Rudraneil Sengupta, Sports editor, Hindustan Times on India's chances in Tokyo. Watch more